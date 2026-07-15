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TPS-holding business owner reflects on Supreme Court decision

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 15, 2026 at 12:05 PM EDT

Last month, the Supreme Court gave President Trump the power to end the Temporary Protected Status program for people from Haiti and Syria.

The decision could have broader impacts on TPS holders from other countries, and also businesses who are run by them or employ them.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Jose Urias, a TPS holder from El Salvador who owns construction and real estate businesses. He’s also a member of the National TPS Alliance and has advocated in Congress for TPS holders.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom