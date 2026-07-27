Somali business owners say they are still being harassed months after viral Medicaid fraud claims

Somali business leaders and community advocates held a press conference in front of the Ohio Statehouse on Monday.

They say Somali-owned businesses in Columbus are facing an increase in anti-immigrant and Islamophobic harassment after being targeted by conservative social media influencers, alleging fraudulent use of public money at their facilities.

“Healthcare fraud is real and harmful and should be investigated,” said Zamzam Liban, a registered nurse and home healthcare business owner. “We have no interest in protecting anyone who broke the law, anyone who abused Medicaid or Medicare should answer for it. We are fully behind that. What we cannot stay silent about is what is happening to the people who did nothing wrong.”

Liban also referenced conservative social media influencers that showed up in person to Somali-owned businesses. She said businesses outside of healthcare and childcare also faced harassment.

“This pattern is clear,” she said. “Being Somali-American and owning a business has become a reason enough for scrutiny. Not evidence, not specific allegations, just identity.”

Central Ohio is home to the second-largest Somali population in the country. The largest is in Minneapolis, which faced similar claims of fraud by conservative social media influencers. The business owners said attention from conservative social media influencers and media organizations have died down, but the fear and stigma in the community has not.

"Our phones have not stopped ringing," Liban said. "Nurses, home health aides, transportation drivers, small business owners, people who build their life around serving others are now scared, not because they did anything wrong, but because the story is not separating the accused from everyone who shares their background. That distinction matters in America."

The conservative media organization, The Daily Wire, has also published unsubstantiated claims of “rampant fraud” among the Somali community in Columbus. Only 14 individuals in Ohio have been charged with Medicaid fraud in the Trump administration's "war against fraud," totaling around $50 million.

Gov. Mike DeWine has pushed back on claims of rampant fraud and disavowed the guerilla tactics of right-wing influencers. He has said repeatedly that fraud does occur and has defended the state's current safeguards.

The Somali-American business owners said they appreciated DeWine’s comments and agreed with Ohio officials that a stricter and more rigorous approval process would be beneficial.

Another business owner, Hussein Jabiri, said he thinks some state regulations lack clarity and haven’t been adequately updated.

“There are certain laws that were implemented maybe 30, 40 years ago. It's a bureaucratic system,” Jabiri said. “The website says if you want to apply, you do the following, say, 17 points. You do all that, but there are certain things missing that were not included in the website.”

The organizers said Somali-American businesses in Columbus want their businesses to be properly accredited and successful.

“They should not be treated as suspect for the actions of individuals with whom we share nothing but a background,” Liban said of the businesses. “Their contributions are real and their commitment to this country is not in question.”