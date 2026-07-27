© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mosquito activity could increase after recent rainstorms. Here's how to stay safe

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello, WVXU
Published July 27, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
A mosquito bites a person's arm.
Provided
/
NIAID
An Aedes mosquito bites a person.

About a week after some of the most intense rainstorms Cincinnati has ever experienced, health officials say we could see higher mosquito activity.

Jeremy Hessel, director of environmental health for Hamilton County Public Health, says mosquitoes lay their eggs in still water.

"After big rain events, what we see is that the longer it sits and stagnates without being flushed out, then the mosquito population starts to increase," Hessel said.

You can help reduce the mosquito population by identifying standing water; common sources are birdbaths, kiddie pools and toys, buckets, wheelbarrows, old tires, and tarps.

"One of the other things that I always encourage people to do as well is to get up and look in your gutters around your house," Hessel said. "Sometimes those hold leaves, sticks, those types of things, and water stagnates there. It's a perfect breeding spot for those mosquitoes."

You can eliminate the standing water, or add a larvicide that prevents mosquito eggs from maturing. You can find these at most hardware or big-box stores.

Hamilton County Public Health does regular monitoring to test for West Nile Virus. So far, no mosquitoes have tested positive this year.

Hessel points to several resources from local and state health officials:

Read more:

Tags
Health Daily Viewmosquito
Becca Costello, WVXU
Becca joined WVXU in 2021 as the station's local government reporter with a particular focus on Cincinnati. She is an experienced journalist in public radio and television throughout the Midwest. Enthusiastic about: civic engagement, public libraries, and urban planning.
See stories by Becca Costello, WVXU