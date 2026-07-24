City plans up to $2M in flood relief funds for property owners

Between $1 million and $2 million in city of Cincinnati funding is expected to be available to property owners recovering from recent severe flash flooding.

Mayor Aftab Pureval announced Friday he has directed city administration to prepare a $1 million fund for business owners, "that can act as a supplement to other sources of aid." A spokesperson for the mayor says the funding does not require City Council approval; it will come from the budget for the new Department of Opportunity and Resident Support from funding previously earmarked for small business support.

"While we continue to assess damages across Cincinnati, coordinate recovery in communities, and pursue future aid from the state and federal government, these dollars will be a critical stopgap to quickly mobilize where it is needed," Pureval said in a statement.

Separately, Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney announced plans for a $1 million fund for homeowners.

"We know that more funds will be necessary as we discover what insurance will and will not cover, and receive more reports of damage and hardship caused by the floods," Kearney said in a statement. "We need the state and federal government to support us during this time of crisis."

Kearney's announcement did not include the proposed source for the $1 million fund; it will likely come from a city reserve account for weather-related emergencies. The allocation will require City Council approval. Council is on summer recess but was already scheduled to return for three days starting Aug. 3.

The city plans to coordinate with the Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati, which has already received more than 1,500 reports of flooding and sewer backups.

"Our plan is to work with MSD on reports received and proactively reach out," Pureval said. "Meaning residents and businesses do not need to go through an extra channel to request this support."

MSD's sewer backup program will cover some costs associated with a backup confirmed to have been caused by incapacity in the combined sewer system — that means a mix of stormwater runoff and raw human waste spilling into a home or business through the pipes, like from a basement toilet or floor drain. MSD is not liable for damages caused by overland flooding, like water intrusion through windows or doors.

The city's relief funding will be available to property owners who experienced overland flooding as well, not just a sewer backup. Working with MSD is aimed at reducing bureaucracy for property owners.

"If you have not already done so, please report your flooding or sewer backup to MSD's Sewer Backup Program," Pureval said. "This information will help us identify residents and small businesses in need, and importantly, it will support our efforts to send an accurate overall damage estimate to state and federal partners in pursuit of further community aid funding."

How to report a sewer backup

You can report flooding or a suspected sewer backup to MSD 24/7 by calling 513-352-4900 or submitting a form online at msdgc.org/sbu

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