Cincinnati is seeing longer mosquito seasons. The risks are more than annoying bug bites

Climate change is creating longer summers — and mosquito seasons — in the U.S.

Ohio is seeing an average of 11 more mosquito-suitable days annually, according to a recent article by The Washington Post. The report tracked the number of hot and humid days — prime time for mosquitoes — over the past five years, compared to the period from 1980 to 2009.

The implications aren’t just itchy. Cincinnati Health Department Supervising Epidemiologist Kim Wright says a longer mosquito season increases opportunities for the insects to spread diseases.

RELATED: It's hot. What to know to keep yourself and others safe

The Health Department monitors mosquitoes every year from May to October.

“What we saw in 2023, during that period of time when we were collecting mosquitoes, was a record number of 31 pools of mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile virus,” Wright said.

Just 10 mosquito pools have tested positive for the virus so far this year.

“Later in the summer, like now, this is normally the time where you start seeing more West Nile show up in non-human animals, horses, birds, and people,” Wright said.

Mosquitoes become infected with West Nile virus when they feed on infected birds. Mosquitoes then transmit the virus to other birds, humans and horses, which can cause illness.

Wright says a majority of people who get infected with West Nile virus will be asymptomatic. However, some will experience West Nile fever.

People bitten by a mosquito infected with West Nile virus also have the potential to develop neuro-invasive disease, which can be fatal. Older people and people with pre-existing medical conditions are at higher risk.

RELATED: Fauci is recovering at home after being hospitalized for West Nile virus

Wright says there have been 11 cases of neuro-invasive West Nile virus since 2002, the first year it was detected in Cincinnati.

People can prevent the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses by eliminating any amount of standing water, which provides breeding sites for the insects. Wright also recommends wearing bug spray and long-sleeve clothing when outside to limit mosquito bites.