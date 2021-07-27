-
Mosquitoes aren’t just annoying pests at your outdoor barbecue. They’re spreading West Nile virus across the Midwest this summer. And already one person...
-
A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows diseases transmitted through the bites of ticks, mosquitoes and fleas are a…
-
Mosquitoes in Silverton have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.Hamilton County Public Health Spokesman Mike Samet says no human infections have been…
-
A third Ohioan has died from complications of West Nile Virus. Hamilton County Public Health reports an 80-year-old man from the eastern part of the…
-
The Ohio Department of Health reports a Hamilton County man has died from West Nile Virus. The 76 year old man had been hospitalized with encephalitis and…
-
Add Hamilton County to the list of places in Ohio which have identified human cases of the West Nile Virus.Hamilton County reports two cases coming from…