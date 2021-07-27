-
A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows diseases transmitted through the bites of ticks, mosquitoes and fleas are a…
This could be a good year for some bugs and not so good for humans. Gene Kritsky is dean of Mount Saint Joe's behavioral and natural sciences department…
Mosquitos can be a pesky problem, but they can sometimes be more than a nuisance. They can also carry and transmit diseases to humans. One mosquito-borne…
A third Ohioan has died from complications of West Nile Virus. Hamilton County Public Health reports an 80-year-old man from the eastern part of the…