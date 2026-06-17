Is there a way to ward off mosquitos and ticks this summer?

Warmer weather is here and with it comes the creepy crawlies. Mosquitoes, ticks, chiggers and the spotted lanternfly can be responsible for havoc in our gardens.

On the Cincinnati Edition gardening show, we discuss the measures you can take to try to

keep pests at bay.

Plus, your questions answered by our gardening experts.

Guests:

Jonathan Larson, assistant professor of extension entomology, University of Kentucky

Theresa Culley, interim dean for natural sciences, University of Cincinnati

Luis Aguilar-Dwyer, environmental education specialist, Civic Garden Center

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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