What the end of a Biden-era drug subsidy will likely mean for Medicare recipients

A key drug subsidy is ending. Tens of millions of seniors enrolled in Medicare Part D, a drug prescription insurance plan, will likely face higher costs next year.

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz says it’s time for the subsidy to end.

Host Robin Young speaks to Julie Rovner, chief Washington correspondent for KFF, about the origins of the subsidy and why the Trump administration is ending it.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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