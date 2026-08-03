America 250 offers behind-the-scenes look at how local courts work

If you're curious about how court systems work, you can get a behind-the-scenes look at the local common pleas court system as part of America 250-Ohio celebrations.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court and the Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library are offering the four sessions starting Tuesday.

Common Pleas Judge Alison Hatheway says the events are meant to help people understand the roles of judges, the importance of jury duty, how probation works and more.

"We want residents to understand not only what happens inside the courtroom, but also why the rule of law matters, how different parts of the justice system work together and the important role that members of the public play in that system," she says. "There are all sorts of different departments and agencies within the system that make everything work."

One session will also cover the role of specialized dockets that work to divert nonviolent offenders from jail in favor of mental health help, addiction treatment and other aid. It's an important element of the court people often don't fully understand, Hatheway says.

"We work with folks to maybe close gaps," she says. "Maybe unemployment is the issue, or childcare, or whatever it is someone might be dealing with. If we can help in those areas, it might stop the behavior."

Hatheway says the court has been wanting to hold the educational sessions for some time. The America 250 tie-in seemed like a natural opportunity.

"If we're talking about the history of our country, the justice system is a big part of it," she says. "With all its flaws, we still have the best justice system, I think, in the world. Why don't we talk about that, celebrate that, and hopefully folks can learn a thing or two through that process."

All sessions are free of charge and light snacks will be provided. They'll take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Walnut Hills Public Library. Here is the itinerary for the series:

● Tuesday, August 4: Courts and the Rule of Law

● Wednesday, August 12: The Courts and You

● Tuesday, August 25: Adult Probation

● Wednesday, September 2: Specialized Dockets

In addition to the four sessions, the court is also holding an Ohio Open Doors event at the courthouse Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. It will feature panel discussions, exhibits and more.

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