P&G names CEO as new board chair

Procter & Gamble President and CEO Shailesh Jejurikar has been named the company's next board chair.

The Cincinnati-based Fortune 500 company says Jejurikar will take over effective August 1, 2026. He's assuming the role from Executive Chairman Jon Moeller, who will retire from the board at the end of this month and from P&G on August 14.

“I want to thank Jon for his many years of tireless and steady leadership at P&G, having served in key roles including Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer throughout his 38 years of dedicated service to the company,” said Jejurikar in a statement. “Jon’s strategic vision has been instrumental in shaping the company P&G is today, and we have benefited from his unwavering courage and his profound care for this institution and its people.”

P&G announced Jejurikar's appointment to CEO late last year and he took the reins on January 1, 2026. Originally from Mumbai, India, he joined P&G in 1989 and has served in several key positions, including as Chief Operating Officer since 2021.

Moeller was named CEO in 2021 and had been with the company since 1988.

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