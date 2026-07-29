Small fire disrupts Farmer Music Center construction briefly

Fire crews responded to a small fire Wednesday at the Farmer Music Center being built on the site of the former Coney Island amusement park. Officials report no one was injured.

Operator Music & Event Management Inc. (MEMI) referred questions to the company building the facility, Messer Construction.

A spokesperson for Messer tells WVXU uninstalled roofing materials caught fire, though they did not specify how that occurred. Other media outlets reported welding sparks as the cause. The Cincinnati Fire Department says the cause "remains under investigation."

"First responders were called immediately, and the fire was quickly contained. No one was injured and the structure was not impacted by the fire," says Joanna Masterson, marketing and communication executive.

Masterson says Messer thanks first responders who assisted, adding, "Work on the construction site is expected to resume Thursday morning."

Fire crews from Cincinnati, Anderson Township and Union Township responded to the site on Kellogg Ave around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The $160 million Farmer Music Center is slated to open in spring 2027. The outdoor amphitheater is designed to hold 20,000 people, with 8,000 reserved seats and a12,000-capacity general admission lawn made of synthetic grass. It will have a 300,000-square-foot concourse and 25 bars and concession stands across three levels.

The amphitheater is being built beside Riverbend and the PNC Pavilion, two of MEMI's existing outdoor venues. The subsidiary of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra announced at the end of 2023 that it would purchase the former Coney Island property and construct the new music center.

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