Hamilton Co. Democrats, Republicans question earned income tax school levy

The Hamilton County Democratic Party's executive committee is urging the Cincinnati Public Schools Board to reconsider a proposed earned income tax levy.

The school board voted Monday to put the levy on the November ballot to address a significant budget shortfall. It’s the first time the district has tried passing an earned income tax. If the levy passes, people who live in the school district would be taxed 0.75% of their earned income, which excludes investment and retirement income. The levy would last five years and generate $74 million annually.

Democratic Party Chair Alex Linser says the school board’s decision came as a surprise to some executive committee members.

“Where we set our income tax level in this community is a really big decision, and this is not a discussion that we want to have quickly,” Linser told WVXU. “Many people were surprised by this income tax proposal, and didn't feel like we have had the time to appropriately have that discussion as a community about how we should use that resource and where those funds should be diverted.”

During a regularly scheduled executive committee meeting Tuesday, members voted 50-23 to ask Linser to speak with the school board and ask them to reconsider their vote on the earned income tax.

Linser adds the party has historically been very supportive of school property tax levies, but it's too soon to say whether it would support a property tax levy instead of the current plan.

“Obviously, whether or not the Democratic Party would endorse a ballot levy measure is an important political consideration for the ultimate success or failure of that at the ballot,” Linser said. “I think it was just our members wanting to be transparent with the board and saying, ‘Hey, we're not there yet on this issue, and so you should probably rethink it.’ ”

The school board has been publicly discussing its financial challenges and whether it would run a levy for several months.

The county Republican Party also opposes the levy, calling it “reckless” and “irresponsible.”

“There are a lot of problems in the city’s schools — the size of their budget is certainly not one of them,” Chairman Josh Gerth said in a statement.

The school board meets again Monday. Wednesday is the deadline to get an item on the November election. The school board president tells WVXU it's not yet clear whether the board will reconsider the levy next week.

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