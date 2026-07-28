Cincinnati State names next president

Cincinnati State has named its next president after a months-long, national search.

The Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to confirm Robbin Hoopes as the college's seventh president. He's served as Cincinnati State's provost and chief academic officer for the past 10 years, and was the only internal finalist.

“It's really a moment of great privilege, but also obligation and humility,” Hoopes said.

He says the school has momentum with strong enrollment, increasing student success and a recent federal grant supporting advanced manufacturing programs.

“It's really important that we all continue that momentum, take it forward, and take it to the next level,” Hoopes said.

He will take over the presidency from Monica Posey, who retires Aug. 31 after 34 years with the school and a decade as president.

Posey says she’s “delighted” Hoopes has been selected as the next president, adding that the two have worked alongside each other for years.

“I believe that Cincinnati [State’s] growth and our students' success can be attributed to our perfect alignment — the fact that we both share a heart for the mission of the college," Posey said. "We have appreciation of campus-wide collaboration and a sense of humility.”

The technical and community college was established in 1969 and offers more than 140 associate and bachelor's degrees, as well as certificate programs.

Cincinnati State describes Hoopes’ biography:

"Robbin Hoopes, M.A., J.D., provost at Cincinnati State Technical and Community College. Previously, Hoopes served as dean of Humanities and Sciences at Cincinnati State. He earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Cincinnati College of Law, a Master of Arts in linguistics from Gallaudet University, and a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Akron."

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