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FEMA wants to fast-track recovery funds for Indiana after storms, floods

WFYI Public Media | By Jill Sheridan
Published August 31, 2026 at 5:18 PM EDT
Indiana Governor Mike Braun and FEMA Administrator Cameron Hamilton visit the site of a bridge collapse in Carmel, Indiana August, 31.
Jill Sheridan
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WFYI
Indiana Governor Mike Braun and FEMA Administrator Cameron Hamilton visit the site of a bridge collapse in Carmel, Indiana August, 31.

Indiana communities impacted by recent storms and historic flooding may receive disaster aid more quickly through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA.

FEMA officials toured Indiana with Governor Mike Braun Monday. They made stops in Carmel, Gary and Connersville and were joined by local officials to assess damage.

In Carmel, where a major bridge collapsed, FEMA Administrator Cameron Hamilton explained how the pilot program creates a new distribution model that aims to advance payments.

“We’re going to look at every project as they sit and are they applicable for this test pilot? With the purpose of what?” Hamilton said, “Allowing the community to recover faster and make sure the state has the appropriate qualified resources as quickly as possible.”

FEMA approved major disaster declarations for 21 Indiana counties last week. Braun said it was the state and Indiana communities that helped fast track federal aid.

“We wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for our own team statewide working with locals to get the information they needed to get the declaration and then enhance it… a major declaration,” said Braun.

Hamilton said the federal government aims to streamline the process of recovery significantly through this pilot program.

“Recovery is never easy. It's never a short process when you're dealing with this kind of devastation. Our goal is to ensure that we are not the limiting factor in that framework, so that we can provide the state with the reinforcement and support that they qualify for,” Hamilton said.

Governor Mike Braun has said that damages could top $5 billion in Indiana.
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Jill Sheridan
Jill Sheridan Poulos is a managing editor at WFYI. Jill worked as an editor and reporter on the city beat for six years. She was previously a member of the IPB News teams covering health and science. She started at WFYI as a news anchor.
See stories by Jill Sheridan