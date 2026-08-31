Ohio Mobile ID now available for Android

More than two years after rolling out mobile ID for iPhone users, Ohio is now making the option available to everyone.

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles says Android users can now download a mobile version of their driver's license to their Google wallet. IPhone users have had the option since August 2024.

Ohio Mobile ID allows users to securely store their drivers licenses on their phones, though the state says people should still continue to carry their physical credential, as well.

The state says Ohioans can present Mobile ID to verify age or identity at select businesses and venues, in many state buildings, at all TSA checkpoints nationwide, and at Ohio's casinos.

According to a BMV release, "Ohio Mobile ID in Google Wallet allows users to securely store and present their identity information. When an ID is displayed, the user can review exactly what data is shared. Digital IDs are encrypted on the device and protected by personal authentication. If a device is lost or stolen, digital IDs can be deleted through remote data erase features."

Kentucky launched the Kentucky Mobile ID Verify app in the App Store and Google Play at the start of 2026.

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