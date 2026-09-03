Columbus community remembers Pierre Damas Bel, blames Trump and ICE for his death

Anyone considering suicide or in crisis can text or call 988 to reach the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Press 2 to speak to a counselor in Spanish.

In the thick afternoon heat, people held unlit candles and signs with big, black letters, that read, "honor Pierre, abolish ICE," and "Trump and ICE are responsible, justice for Pierre."

The Wednesday evening vigil at Columbus City Hall remembered the life of 20-year-old Pierre Damas Bel and railed against federal immigration practices that his family say lead to his death.

"Pierre would still be with us toady if it were not for ICE, if it were not for the Trump administration, Pierre would still be here today," said event organizer Shenby G, speaking into a microphone on City Hall's steps. "Pierre would still be here today if there was not racist dehumanization of the ankle monitor program on the Haitian community."

Bel was a Haitian immigrant who had just started classes at Wright State University, where he was studying neuroscience. He'd graduated with honors from Springfield High School, played soccer and was a member of the Junior ROTC.

He died by apparent suicide on Monday, weeks after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) outfitted him with a GPS ankle monitor.

In a July 30 Instagram post, Bel wrote that he hadn't come to the country to commit crimes or hurt people. "Yet now I'm walking through the streets of the United States with a GPS monitor on my leg, carrying a feeling of shame and humiliation that I never imagined I would have experienced."

DHS has ordered hundreds of Haitians in Springfield to wear tracking devices since the federal government revoked temporary protected status for Haiti in July.

"It's hard to find words to describe just how heartbreaking his death is. That a young man with so much promise would be driven to do what he did because our government is so hateful," said Rob Cohen.

Cohen, of Columbus, said he came to Wednesday's remembrance because he was "offended by the policies of our government," and wanted to support the Haitian community.

Allie Vugrincic / WOSU People hold signs during a vigil at Columbus City Hall to remember Pierre Damas Bel, 20, of Springfield, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026.

The event featured a host of speakers, including State Representative Munira Abdullahi, D-Columbus.

"I can't imagine how his family feels today. But I want us all to try to put ourselves in their shoes and imagine if this was us," Abdullahi said. "Because we have to do more. We have to do more."

Bel's friend Yola Lamarre said Bel's ankle monitor prevented him from playing soccer, because if it was hit with a ball, the battery would pop out and alert federal agents. Meanwhile, Lammare said Bel was trying to learn more English for medical school and that he felt like a failure.

"I don't want you guys to just see this and dismiss it as a little sad story. There's so much nuance here," Lammare said. "It wasn't just a bracelet. It was bondage. It was restriction."

A group of women who worked with Bel at a restaurant in Springfield made the trip to Columbus for the event. They held homemade signs and spoke through tears. They shared stories of the other bus boys trying to teach Bel to swear, and Bel sheepishly using the words. They shared photos of him wearing colorful, snazzy outfits.

One woman, who only identified herself as Samantha, said she had "had the pleasure to work with Pierre for two years."

"And I don't know if my voice matters, but Pierre was never a criminal," Samantha said. "We love you, Pierre."

Another of Bel's coworkers, Niesha Davis, said they were all devastated.

"We lost the beautiful soul and I wish that everybody that has such negative things to say could have known him," Davis said.

Another vigil for Bel is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Fountain Square in Springfield.