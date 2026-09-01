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'Sing the Queen City' sign takes a breather

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart, WVXU
Published September 1, 2026 at 3:15 PM EDT
A green plastic fence surrounds a lot.
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU
The 'Sing the Queen City' sign greeted visitors to The Banks for more than 10 years.

A sign at The Banks that’s been the site of plenty of selfies and social media posts is gone.

The "Sing the Queen City" sign stood on Lot 18 between the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and the Roebling Suspension Bridge. The aluminum sculpture was created by Tommy Sheehan and is the last line in the poem "Seven Hills and a Queen to Name Them." Cincinnati’s nickname is the Queen City.

Big letters spell out "Sing the Queen City" in front of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU

It was installed in 2015 as part of 1001 Color’s CincyInk project.

The sign has been removed from its concrete pad and put into storage, according to Banks Project Executive Phil Beck.

A mini-golf course will take its place, at least for three years.

Beck says he’s not aware of where the Sing the Queen City sign could be reinstalled in the meantime, or if it will return to Lot 18 when the golf course's lease is up.

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Bill Rinehart, WVXU
Bill has been with WVXU since 2014. He started his radio career as a disc jockey in 1990. In 1994, he made the jump into journalism and has been reporting and delivering news on the radio ever since.
See stories by Bill Rinehart, WVXU