'Sing the Queen City' sign takes a breather

A sign at The Banks that’s been the site of plenty of selfies and social media posts is gone.

The "Sing the Queen City" sign stood on Lot 18 between the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and the Roebling Suspension Bridge. The aluminum sculpture was created by Tommy Sheehan and is the last line in the poem "Seven Hills and a Queen to Name Them." Cincinnati’s nickname is the Queen City.

Bill Rinehart / WVXU

It was installed in 2015 as part of 1001 Color’s CincyInk project.

The sign has been removed from its concrete pad and put into storage, according to Banks Project Executive Phil Beck.

A mini-golf course will take its place, at least for three years.

Beck says he’s not aware of where the Sing the Queen City sign could be reinstalled in the meantime, or if it will return to Lot 18 when the golf course's lease is up.

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