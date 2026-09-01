Southbank Shuttle to be discontinued as TANK makes changes

Changes are coming to some local bus routes. The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky is increasing the frequency of buses on some routes, and extending a couple of others. The Southbank Shuttle will soon be no more.

TANK is replacing the route as it makes efficiencies across the system. General Manager Gina Douthat says the transit authority relies on funding from Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties.

“We’ve reached this point where the counties have other priorities and some of those priorities compete with funding for TANK,” she says. “We have gotten really good at doing more with less and trying to find ways to provide services to the community while also being cognizant of this funding issue.”

In Ohio, the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority, which operates Metro, is funded in part by a 0.8% sales tax approved by voters.

Douthat says in Kentucky, only the legislature can act to create a funding source for transit.

She says in the name of efficiency, TANK is bringing its services more in line with its two core missions.

“One is to provide services that meet the mobility needs of Northern Kentucky residents and helping those folks get to things like jobs, and the grocery, and education opportunities, and health care,” she says. “Then the other priority is to support the needs of Northern Kentucky employers by bring them employees.”

That means the Southbank Shuttle will no longer run.

“It provides service to folks who are going to events and convention groups, and I think what we have realized is that there are people who do that better,” she says. “Providing service to people going to games really just isn’t part of our core mission anymore.”

That includes events like Riverfest. TANK is not providing any additional service for the Labor Day fireworks show.

Dowthat says the Southbank Shuttle’s replacement will be a regular bus line that comes more often.

The actual trolleys will be put up for auction.

“I suspect they will end up in Ketchican (Alaska,)” Dowthat says. “Anytime we have a vehicle that has reached its useful life… we auction them. There is an organization in Alaska that collects used vehicles from all over the country and operates a shuttle service primarily in the port city to get people from the cruise ports into the urban area.”

At least one Southbank Shuttle has been in operation in Ketchican.

The first of two public meetings to explain TANK’s changes is Sept. 15 at the Campbell County Public Library's Newport branch. The Kenton County Public Library's Covington branch will have one on Sept. 24.

The changes take effect Nov. 7.

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