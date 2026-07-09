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TANK changing up stops for Licking River Link

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart, WVXU
Published July 9, 2026 at 1:01 PM EDT
Two city buses sit at a crosswalk.
Bill Rinehart
/
WVXU
Two TANK buses pull through the intersection of 3rd and Vine Street, in Downtown Cincinnati.

The Transportation Authority of Northern Kentucky has been running a free shuttle between Newport and Covington since the Fourth Street Bridge was demolished in March.

Starting Saturday, July 11, the Licking River Link will have new stops, bringing the total to ten. Riders will have six places to board in Newport and four in Covington.

In Newport:

  • 11th Street at York Street 
  • Monmouth Street at 9th Street 
  • Monmouth Street at 7th Street 
  • 4th Street at Columbia Street 
  • Isabella at 6th Street 
  • Isabella at 9th Street

The bus stops at Central and 8th Street, and Central and 10th in Newport will be taken out of service effective Saturday, July 11.

In Covington:

  • Greenup Street at 9th Street
  • Greenup Street at 5th Street
  • Scott Street at 6th Street
  • Scott Street at 11th Street
map of bus stops
Provided
Licking River Link Bus Stop Map (Effective Sat., July 11).

TANK says the shuttle will run on a 30 minute schedule from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends.

The bus has a bike rack, and wheelchair accessibility.

The Fourth Street Bridge replacement is expected to be open in Summer 2028.

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Local News Daily ViewTANKLicking River
Bill Rinehart, WVXU
Bill has been with WVXU since 2014. He started his radio career as a disc jockey in 1990. In 1994, he made the jump into journalism and has been reporting and delivering news on the radio ever since.
See stories by Bill Rinehart, WVXU