TANK changing up stops for Licking River Link

The Transportation Authority of Northern Kentucky has been running a free shuttle between Newport and Covington since the Fourth Street Bridge was demolished in March.

Starting Saturday, July 11, the Licking River Link will have new stops, bringing the total to ten. Riders will have six places to board in Newport and four in Covington.

In Newport:



11th Street at York Street

Monmouth Street at 9th Street

Monmouth Street at 7th Street

4th Street at Columbia Street

Isabella at 6th Street

Isabella at 9th Street

The bus stops at Central and 8th Street, and Central and 10th in Newport will be taken out of service effective Saturday, July 11.

In Covington:



Greenup Street at 9th Street

Greenup Street at 5th Street

Scott Street at 6th Street

Scott Street at 11th Street

Provided Licking River Link Bus Stop Map (Effective Sat., July 11).

TANK says the shuttle will run on a 30 minute schedule from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends.

The bus has a bike rack, and wheelchair accessibility.

The Fourth Street Bridge replacement is expected to be open in Summer 2028.

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