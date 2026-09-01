Popular chili parlor temporarily closes after person drives into building

A well-known Cincinnati chili institution is temporarily closed after a car rammed into the building early Tuesday morning. Camp Washington Chili says it will remain closed while inspectors assess the damage and repairs are made.

Owner Maria Papakirk told WVXU Tuesday morning she was feeling "highly stressed" but relieved no one was injured.

"[It's] a little scary when you get a phone call from the restaurant at 3 a.m. You always think the worst because nobody's calling for good news at that time of the night," Papakirk said. "This can all be fixed. The car hit the perfect spot — no people and no equipment were damaged, so it was just the wall."

She said the damage occurred in the drive-through area along the cook line though it didn't hit the grill area or the chili kettles.

Cincinnati Police said the driver of the car was arrested.

Papakirk said a contractor was already on-site, and the damaged wall could be seen boarded up by 9 a.m. It's unclear how much the wall and structural repairs will cost, she said.

Depending on a health department inspection, Papakirk is optimistic the restaurant could reopen as early as Wednesday, though she said she didn't want to make any promises or announcements until she knows more.

"We've got to feed the city. Who's going to feed the city the chili if it's not us," she said, smiling.

Papakirk said the restaurant is thankful for the community support and kind messages on social media.

"I know we're going to be okay because we've got Cincinnati behind us," she said.

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