This land in Camp Washington could be yours for $1, if you have a plan for it

Photos from the Hamilton County Auditor taken in the early 2000s show three single family homes huddled close on the stretch of Hopple Street just west of Meeker Street in Camp Washington.

Today, those same parcels are vacant. The neighborhood's community development corporation wants to change that, and its willing to sell the land for a dollar to make it happen.

The Camp Washington Urban Revitalization Corporation (CWURC) this week issued a request for proposals for five parcels making up .2 acres just before the Hopple Street Viaduct. Executive Director Sidney Prigge says the nonprofit development corporation wants to see something creative happen there.

"This is a really cool property," she said. "It's not a huge property, but it's something to do a test site on."

Prigge says CWURC is looking for a small or large developer that wants to test out a new idea or try something a little different.

"It could be anything from infill residential, because we do need increased housing in Camp," she said. "But then it could be something like light manufacturing. We have so many artists looking for studio space, so it could be start-up studio space. It really has the potential to be anything. It's just dependent on what is presented to us."

Courtesy / Hamilton County Auditor A house that once stood at the corner of Meeker and Hopple streets circa 2008.

Prigge says CWURC estimates it could get about $10,000 if it tried to sell the land at market value. Instead, the nonprofit wants to remove a potential barrier for redevelopment of the space.

The revitalization corporation is looking for an experienced infill developer that can complete construction within two years of being chosen, and asks that the proposed development align with Camp Washington's neighborhood plan. Prigge says the nonprofit is open to considering just about anything except a parking lot.

CWURC will hold a Q&A session Aug. 10. The RFP due date is Sept. 4 and CWURC hopes to choose an applicant by early October.

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