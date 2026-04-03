Cincinnati breaks ground on Camp Washington skate park

The first full-scale skatepark in the city of Cincinnati is underway.

Elected city leaders, recreation commission officials and advocates broke ground on the Camp Washington skate park Friday. The 12,000-square foot park will include rails, hips (or two banks angled together), funboxes, a unique cheese coney-themed ramp and other features.

Mayor Aftab Pureval told attendees at the groundbreaking that he didn't initially have a skate park on his radar when he took office. But he heard from a number of residents that it would make a big difference by giving people a safe, fun place to come together.

"From idea to execution, this has become such a special project," he said. "One that gives new access, new opportunities for placemaking and community-building for countless Cincinnatians."

Skate park is 'a place to build community'

That ability to facilitate connection is something Cincinnati Skatepark Founder Evan Walker thinks is pivotal about skate parks.

"Skate parks are the kind of place where the community comes together," he said. "It brings together people, especially young people, who need a place to go and get active outside. It acts as that third space. You'll see families here, you'll see old guys skating — like me — it'll be a place to build community."

While there is a very small park in Lower Price Hill for skating, advocates say it doesn't meet most skaters' needs. And other parks outside the city limits can be hard for young people to reach.

Cincinnati Skatepark Project member Gabrielle Larkin teaches roller skating lessons. She says having an accessible location is key.

"So many people in Cincinnati — and especially youth — don't drive and don't have a way to skate parks," Larkin told WVXU in a 2023 feature about the Camp Washington park effort. "So they need something local and centralized, along a bus route or along a bike lane, so they can get to a skate park. I think that's a really big part of it. When we teach lessons now, we drive to Florence and a lot of people can't make the lessons."

Larkin's father first began advocating for a skate park four decades ago. Her son also skates and has come to meetings to speak up for a park as well.

Now it's finally coming to fruition. In addition to the skate features designed by skater-owned company Hunger Skateparks, the facility will include native landscaping and green infrastructure provided by Groundwork Cincinnati Mill Creek and other features.

"That makes it an amenity for the community, skateboarders and beyond," Walker said.

Where the project's funding comes from

The project's total cost is estimated at $950,000. The city will provide $300,000 with another $250,000 coming from the Cincinnati Recreation Commission. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources provided a $300,000 grant, while private grants — including an initial $50,000 from the Devou Good Foundation and another $50,000 from the Carol Ann & Ralph V. Haile Jr. Foundation — will fund the rest.

Construction of the park is expected to take between six and eight months.

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