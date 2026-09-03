Reports of ICE surge in Indianapolis prompt congressional inquiry

Reports of stepped up immigration enforcement activity in Indianapolis have drawn sharply divided reactions this week — an immigrant aid group warning of racial profiling at traffic stops, a U.S. senator celebrating the crackdown and city officials insisting they’ve had no role in it. Now, Democrat U.S. Rep. André Carson wants an explanation from federal officials.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has not confirmed an increase in enforcement activity or provided WFYI an official account of its operations in Marion County.

Numerous social media users have posted photos and videos of ICE agents and other officers with the word “police” arresting people around the city. Some officers appeared to be wearing masks. WFYI has not been able to verify the posts.

Carson, who represents most of Indianapolis and all of Marion County, launched a congressional inquiry seeking the scope and probable cause in the “apparent increased enforcement” in Marion County.

Samantha Horton / WFYI U.S. Rep. André Carson speaks outside the Miami Correctional Facility after speaking with Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees inside the facility Thursday, April 9, 2026.

Carson sent a letter addressed to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Acting ICE Director David Venturella. “I write to demand information on reports of a surge in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests across Indianapolis, including operations involving masked agents, unmarked vehicles, and a dangerous foot pursuit across multiple lanes of traffic,” he wrote. Carson asked for a reply by Sept. 9.

Carson’s letter seeks “information on any increase in enforcement operations in my district, the authority under which these operations are being conducted, and what safeguards are in place to protect my constituents’ constitutional rights and physical safety,” including the probable cause for the agency’s operations.

Carson also said his office can help constituents with detained family members and can request answers. The office compiled a list of legal resources at carson.house.gov .

U.S. Senator Jim Banks said ICE agents have a constitutional responsibility to deport people who are not in the country lawfully.

“Those who obstruct ICE operations in Indiana should be arrested and prosecuted,” Banks wrote in a social media post . “We will not let Indianapolis become Minneapolis.”

Indiana’s Republican-controlled state government supports the Trump administration’s expanded immigration enforcement. Lawmakers passed Senate Enrolled Act 76 , known as the FAIRNESS Act, earlier this year — a law that requires schools, local governments, police departments and sheriff’s offices to follow and work with federal immigration enforcement.

Devan Ridgway / WTIU Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith speaks at a press conference January 2025.

Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith expressed support for ICE. This follows his appearance in a video last month at a private event billed as the nation’s first “mass deportation rally” in Clinton County.

“I proudly support all ICE officers in our state today removing illegal immigrants and helping to keep Hoosiers safe,” he wrote on social media .

ICE responded to a WFYI email seeking details about its activities in Indiana. The agency did not provide any details or answer those questions. But an unidentified spokesperson said ICE works to enforce immigration laws every day in all 50 states.

ICE also provided a list of five people it arrested in Indiana described as “the worst of the worst” in the email, but the agency would not clarify when those people were arrested or detained. In response to questions seeking clarification, the agency provided the administration’s account of how many people had been arrested, deported or left the U.S.

Indianapolis responds

Local officials in Marion County have not been able to provide details and say that they are not involved.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s office said in a statement that ICE has not communicated with any city or county agency.

“Neither the Mayor’s Office nor any agency within the City-County enterprise has received any communication from federal immigration enforcement authorities regarding current or future operations in Marion County,” Hogsett’s statement said in part.

Indianapolis City-County Council President Maggie Lewis said the council understands the concern and uncertainty the reports of ICE may create for residents and families across our community.

“At this time, we have no information indicating that federal immigration authorities have formally changed their approach or are specifically targeting Indianapolis.”

Zak Cassel / WFYI Indianapolis City-County Council President Maggie Lewis

Indianapolis law enforcement agencies echoed the city leaders’ statements in emails to WFYI.

“IMPD is not involved in any immigration enforcement operations,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Public Information Office said. “Our focus remains local public safety and crime reduction.”

“Other than what is being reported in local media, we have no information regarding ongoing ICE investigations. Please refer to DHS for further information,” said Marion County Sheriff’s Office Director of Communications Katie Stanley.

Exodus Refugee Immigration, a local support group, spoke out about the recent apparent increase in ICE activity in Marion County.

“There’s been a rapid increase in ICE activity here in Indy, and in Bloomington,” said Exodus CEO Cole Varga in a video statement posted online. He said that Latino and Haitian residents “are heavily affected right now,” and that immigrants who recently lost Temporary Protected Status and others are primarily being targeted via traffic stops and racial profiling.

The organization urged its clients not to drive right now and is launching a transportation fund with a goal to raise $10,000 to help clients get rides via Uber. It is also seeking volunteers to help with grocery delivery and donations of supplemental food items.