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Google to join Ohio State University's Innovation District with on-campus space

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Allie Vugrincic
Published September 9, 2026 at 3:22 PM EDT
FILE - Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks about Google DeepMind at a Google I/O event in Mountain View, Calif., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Google on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2024, introduced a free artificial intelligence app that will implant the technology on smartphones to enable people to quickly connect to a digital brain that can write for them, interpret what they're reading and seeing in addition to helping manage their lives.
Jeff Chiu
/
AP
FILE - Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks about Google DeepMind at a Google I/O event in Mountain View, Calif., Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Google on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2024, introduced a free artificial intelligence app that will implant the technology on smartphones to enable people to quickly connect to a digital brain that can write for them, interpret what they're reading and seeing in addition to helping manage their lives.

Ohio State is partnering with Google to establish an on-campus space at OSU's Innovation District on the university's west campus.

University spokesperson Ben Johnson said the partnership with Google compliments Ohio State's ongoing AI fluency initiative, which aims to make sure every student understands AI tools and how to best use them in their field of study.

Through the partnership with Google, the university will get access to Google's DeepMind artificial intelligence research laboratory. Tools like personalized AI assistants will be available to students.

Plus, Johnson said the university will also have a "first of its kind" research ambassador internship program through Google Public Sector, a subsidiary of Google that works with government agencies and educational institutes.

Ohio State University hails the collaboration as "one of the largest foundational partnerships between Google and any U.S. university." Johnson said Google's space will be one of the first on any university campus.

OSU is expected to formally preview the space and release more details later this fall.
Allie Vugrincic
Allie Vugrincic has been a radio reporter at WOSU 89.7 NPR News since March 2023 and has been the station's mid-day radio host since January 2025.
See stories by Allie Vugrincic