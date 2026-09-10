Democratic governors, led by Beshear, go on offense in Louisville ahead of midterms

Gov. Andy Beshear joined Democratic governors in Louisville on Thursday to condemn President Donald Trump’s second term in office and predict a blue wave will sweep across the country come November.

Beshear, who chairs the Democratic Governors Association, was joined by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as well as governors from Delaware, Washington and Kansas at a downtown Louisville hotel.

“With just a little more than 50 days until the midterm elections, we have a huge opportunity to do something about it,” Beshear said. “Our Democratic candidates are working to be the voices of reason and making life more affordable and focused on the issues that truly matter — not just to Democrats, but to every single American.”

The press conference comes on the second day of Trump’s midterm convention for Republicans, where he promoted his tariff policies, defended his war in Iran , called Democrats communists and said every American adult would receive a $5,000 check if Republicans win both chambers in the midterms. Trump also asked his base to pretend he is on the ballot.

"Please pretend that I'm running," he said. "If we don't have the majorities, so much can be lost."

Beshear said Thursday he agreed — that voters should pretend Trump is on the ballot, betting that the president’s war in Iran and trade policies are unpopular. Trump’s job approval rating has continued to nosedive; a new Focaldata/Financial Times poll released over the weekend had just 32% of Americans approving of Trump’s performance.

“I want people to pretend that he's on the ballot. If you are for tariffs, vote for Donald Trump, the Republican candidate. If you are for gas being higher, vote for Donald Trump, the Republican candidate,” Beshear said. “Otherwise, vote for the Democrat.”

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson said he believes Democratic governors are playing a key role in pushing back against the administration. Many and their attorneys general have led legal battles against the Trump administration over funding cuts, data demands and more.

“All Democratic governors are doing that, and I think when people across the country in different states — red, blue, or purple — when they see what's going on in D.C. and they see the impacts to them, their families, their businesses, their way of life, their rights, they will do what folks in Kentucky did,” Ferguson said. “They're going to elect a Democratic governor to stand up for their rights in this really challenging time.”

Democrats going on offense

Beshear announced Democrats are creating a new Expand the Map Fund, which he described as an offensive measure to elect Democrats in red states. He said it would launch on Sept. 14. A spokesperson for the Democratic Governors Association did not immediately respond with details, including the size of the fund.

“It'll be the DGA's first solely dedicated fund to changing the playing field and changing the states that we're competing in. Trump won Kentucky by more than just about any of the states I've mentioned, which means we have a real opportunity here,” Beshear said. “I am living, breathing proof that Democrats can win anywhere, and we should be fighting everywhere.”

While Beshear has seen success as a Kentucky Democrat, that success has yet to trickle down to other statewide offices or state legislative seats. But Beshear said he is confident that Democratic governors will win ground in November, and expressed confidence that one of Kentucky’s six congressional districts would swing as well.

“I believe in Kentucky we're going to flip the Sixth Congressional district, and that shows you the motivation that's out there,” Beshear said.

Polling has shown a tighter race in the Sixth Congressional, where former prosecutor Zach Dembo, a Democrat, faces off against Republican former state Sen. Ralph Alvarado. However, the non-partisan Cook Political Report and others still have the race rated a likely Republican seat.

‘Briber-in-chief’

Responding to Trump’s proposed $5,000 cash payments, Beshear accused the president of trying to bribe American voters.

“Last night, the president made himself the briber-in-chief,” Beshear said. “It is not legal to offer people money for their vote.”

Beshear also pointed to previous promises Trump made to provide direct cash relief to Americans during his second term. In 2025, Trump backed cutting $2,000 tariff rebate checks that did not materialize.

The Democratic governors instead emphasized what they described as “economic angst” caused by the president’s often tumultuous trade policies.

Minnesota's Gov. Walz emphasized the damaged U.S.-Canadian relationship as Trump engages in a trade war and attacks on one of the country’s closest allies.

“It is absolutely catastrophic globally, but I can't explain to you on the individual basis how bad this hurts folks,” Walz said.

Estimates vary on how much reciprocal tariffs are costing American families. The Democrats on the Joint Economic Committee released data estimating the average U.S. family will pay more than $2,500 in tariff-related costs this year. Diesel prices are at a high and crude oil prices have also shot up again as tensions intensify in the Middle East.

“If you're a hardworking American, you haven't made any more money. What you've done is paid more costs,” Beshear said “You're not going to get $5,000 to help you out from Donald Trump, but you are losing at least $3,000 every year with him being in office.”

