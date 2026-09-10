Franklin County Sheriff's Office investigating potential misuse of Flock cameras by deputy

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin announced his office found potential misuse of Flock camera data by a deputy during an internal review.

Baldwin said in a statement Thursday that a review of Flock camera data was prompted by reports of the technology being misused, like at the Columbus Division of Police. That review flagged searches made by a deputy.

Baldwin didn't identify the deputy, and didn't say what the deputy was using the Flock cameras for, which raised these concerns.

Baldwin said the sheriff's office doesn't have a contract with Flock for stationary cameras, but it does deploy mobile cameras in limited circumstances to investigate homicides and find missing people. The sheriff's office also has agreements with several townships that allow investigators to access Flock data.

"I want to be clear: I take the public’s concerns regarding their privacy interests seriously. I recognize that law enforcement must strive to maintain the public’s trust. These types of cameras have proven to be valuable investigative tools in many cases, but that technology must be used for legitimate investigative purposes," Baldwin said.

Baldwin said his office is working to develop and implement an internal auditing process to ensure appropriate use of Flock.

Baldwin didn't say whether he would halt use of Flock cameras, like Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther did for Columbus police.

The statement said no further information will be made available until the investigation is complete.