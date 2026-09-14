Ohio State University to move Moritz College of Law to downtown Columbus by Fall 2029

Ohio State University's Moritz College of Law will be moving off campus by the end of the decade to the historic Huntington Bank building in downtown Columbus.

University and city leaders made the announcement Monday in the cavernous atrium of the former bank at the corner of High Street and Broad Street. The main floor of the bank building, which stands next door to Huntington's current headquarters, will be transformed into an event space and common area, while upper floor offices will be gutted and transformed for classes, the law library and faculty offices.

The move will position OSU's law school at the state's center of government and one of Ohio's commercial hubs. The Ohio Statehouse is just across the street while Columbus City Hall, the Ohio Supreme Court and numerous state, county and city offices are within walking distance.

It will be the second prominent law school in downtown Columbus just down the street from the private Capital University Law School.

This is a developing story and will be updated.