As Alaskan bears gain weight for the winter, they're looking for food and running into humans
‘Tis the season of fat bears chunking up before a long winter of hibernation. But as they bulk up, they’re also increasingly varying their diet by venturing into human spaces and eating trash. In Juneau this summer, a dozen bears were feasting on a landfill in the city. Another bear crawled into a hotel via the window.
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd is in Juneau at member station KTOO and speaks with Alix Soliman, climate and environment reporter with KTOO.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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