Land deal could expand Mount Storm Park in Clifton

One of the city's most historic parks could get significantly bigger if a pending land deal goes through.

The Cincinnati Parks Foundation has received a letter of intent to sell 27 acres of land just east of Mount Storm Park in Clifton. The deal would grow Mount Storm by more than 30% while preserving a fragile hillside tree canopy that overlooks I-75 and the Mill Creek Valley.

Parks Foundation President and CEO Jennifer Spieser says the deal is about making sure that hillside land remains as greenspace.

"It's a ton of trees that is really diffusing pollution from I-75," she says. "It's a protective corridor for the Clifton community. So to preserve it, to ensure the trees stay there, and eventually to ensure the removal of invasives and maybe next phase create some trails is critical."

The City of Cincinnati purchased the land currently in Mount Storm Park in 1917. It had previously been the expansive estate of wealthy business man Robert Bowler, who entertained Charles Dickens, the Prince of Wales and other celebrities at a now-demolished mansion on the site. Famous landscape designer Adolph Strauch created the grounds of the estate in the 1850s.

The purchase price of the additional property is confidential until the deal is completed. Cincinnati Parks has applied for a Clean Ohio Green Space Conservation Program grant to fund the deal and has also garnered more than $329,000 need for a local match through public fundraising efforts.

"Cincinnati has a rare opportunity to protect a 27-acre hillside adjacent to Mt. Storm Park, preserving connected green space, safeguarding one of the city’s overlooks and expanding this park by more than 30%," the fundraising pitch reads.

Hamilton County Auditor records show the land is currently owned by Bata Mariam LLC. Records from the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts show that LLC is owned by the Singh family, who also own and operate Clifton Market.

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