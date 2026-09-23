Northeast Ohio universities impacted by big drop in international student enrollment

Enrollment at Kent State University and Cleveland State University shrank by hundreds of students this fall, as the number of international students in higher education continues to drop across the country.

Despite facing similar challenges, overall enrollment was unchanged for the fall semester at the University of Akron and Youngstown State University, officials said this week.

Conor Morris / Ideastream Public Media Data showing public universities' enrollment as of the 15th day of each fall semester. Data provided by universities and obtained through the Ohio Department of Higher Education's website.

Enrollment statistics shared by the four major public universities in Northeast Ohio reflected the broader challenges facing institutions of higher education in the U.S. Colleges and universities were already seeing fewer high-school-aged students due to declining birth rates. But federal restrictions around student work visas and other immigration policies under the Trump administration have also led to fewer international students choosing to attend U.S. schools.

Ohio's international student enrollment fell by about 7.3% rom March 2025 to March 2026, according to one analysis.

Cleveland State's international student enrollment dropped by a third this fall, almost 400 students.

Andrew Crawford, vice president of enrollment management at CSU, said that's due to several factors, "including changes in visa policies and processing times, as well as shifting global demand" for higher education in the U.S.

"CSU has always been, and remains committed, to creating a welcoming environment for international students from all over the world," he added in a written statement. "We have hundreds of international students in our academic programs. The University is excited to continue advancing its internal strategy to support the recruitment and retention of international students moving forward."

Overall enrollment at Kent State and Cleveland State was down about 5% this fall. Emily Vincent, KSU's director of university media relations, said the school has seen a decline in international enrollment, but also, a higher number of graduating students in the previous school year.

Enrollment at Youngstown State and Akron held steady for the fall semester compared to a year ago. Youngstown State enrollment was up by three students, and Akron was up by six students. UA, in a news release, described that small increase as a victory for the university. Its enrollment also rose in fall 2025.

"This week, we’re celebrating," said University of Akron President R.J. Nemer. "Our enrollment, admissions, Student Pathways and other teams across campus helped put this W on the board. The new census data is exciting, but it is also a reminder that we have more work to do, as well as a positive message and value proposition to share widely.”

The university, in a release, credited the steady enrollment numbers to a higher-than-usual "retention rate." Akron also said more students were enticed by "high-demand" career programs.

Youngstown State's international student enrollment dropped by about a third this year. But enrollment increased elsewhere, said Rebecca Rose, executive director of marketing and communications. That includes students in associate's degree programs, graduate programs and high school students taking courses for college credit.