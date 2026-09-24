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Ohio's largest solar project gets state approval — again

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Allie Vugrincic
Published September 24, 2026 at 3:51 PM EDT
Dozens of rows of solar panels in a field are seen from above.
Yellowbud Solar Farm
Yellowbud Solar Farm near Yellowbud, Ohio, is located on about 2,000 acres. The Oak Run Solar project in Madison County, which recently received final approval from the Ohio Power Siting Board, would be built on about 6,000 acres.

The state board that regulates energy infrastructure has given final approval to a Madison County solar project that is set to be Ohio’s largest to date.

Oak Run Solar will be built on about 6,000 acres north of London, near Plumwood. Project developers say the 800 megawatt plant could power up to 170,000 Ohio households. Sheep are expected to graze among solar panels on a large swath of the land.

The Ohio Power Siting Board initially approved Oak Run in March 2024, about two years after receiving the project application.

Madison County Board of Commissioners and the boards of trustees for Deercreek, Monroe and Somerford townships filed an appeal of that approval. They argued that the siting board accepted an incomplete application that also didn't do enough to address its potential harm to wildlife and soil or the risk of fires from battery storage.

The Ohio Supreme Court heard oral arguments in October 2025 before ruling earlier this year that the state board must better address the visual impacts of the site.

The Ohio Power Siting Board decided on Sept. 17 that the developer fulfilled the court's requirements.
Allie Vugrincic
Allie Vugrincic has been a radio reporter at WOSU 89.7 NPR News since March 2023 and has been the station's mid-day radio host since January 2025.
See stories by Allie Vugrincic