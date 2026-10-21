Banana Ball coming to Day Air Ballpark next year

The Banana Ball Championship League is coming to Dayton.

Day Air Ballpark will be one of the stops of the 2027 Banana Ball tour as the Loco Beach Coconuts take on the Firefighters on August 6 and 7.

The league says Banana Ball features “high-energy entertainment, jaw-dropping trick plays and fast-paced action.”

The reimagined form of baseball has its own unique set of rules. Batters can’t bunt, but they can steal first base. Fans that catch a foul ball count as an out, and the game has a firm two-hour time limit.

The Dayton stop is part of the League's 2027 tour that will play games at 23 Major League Baseball stadiums, 33 minor league stadiums and 10 football stadiums.

“This is the most ambitious tour in Banana Ball history,” owner Jesse Cole said. "Our goal is to take Banana Ball to as many fans as possible and push the envelope on what can be done on a baseball field. This tour does exactly that.”

To buy tickets, you must first enter a lottery. To see the games in Dayton next year on August 6 and 7 can sign up at bananaball.com / tickets by October 31, 2026.

