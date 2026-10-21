'Memories of a Good Meal': How good food can fuel the body, soul and mind

Food can bring people together, evoke memories, feed the soul as well as the body. And even in the worst of times, memories of favorite foods, family meals and traditions can provide comfort and hope.

The new book “Memories of a Good Meal: Recipes of Resilience Inspired by Stories of World War II Survival” includes remarkable personal stories and recipes from survivors of the war.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with the authors, chef Alon Shaya and food writer June Hersh.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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