Ohio saw the second-highest domestic violence fatalities in a decade

Domestic violence fatalities in Ohio fell about 15% since last year, according to the annual fatality count released Wednesday morning by the Ohio Domestic Violence Network.

But the decrease followed a 37% surge last year, and the number of deaths was still the second-highest recorded in the last decade.

Of the 134 fatalities between July 2025 and June 2026, 89 were victims and 45 were perpetrators. More than half of the perpetrators had criminal histories, according to ODVN, and in nearly half of the cases, the victim was trying to end the relationship or had already ended the relationship.

That last statistic hits close to home for Lana Hiott, whose sister, then-29-year-old Shannon Hiott, was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend in Columbus in 2023.

Chance Donohoe, now 29, is serving a 31-year sentence for her murder, according to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction records.

Hiott told an audience of advocates gathered in the Ohio Statehouse atrium Wednesday her sister had done everything right in the aftermath of their relationship. She blocked Donohoe’s number, changed her locks and logins and installed security cameras.

“And she was still murdered,” Hiott said. “Women deserve to leave, without being punished for it.”

Anti-domestic violence advocates comb through news stories and information from member organizations around the state each year to assemble the count. Rep. Dontavius Jarrells (D-Columbus) said it’s a reminder for the legislature to look hard at various bills addressing domestic violence.

“Because when we don’t address it, we see the high number of deaths,” Jarrells told reporters.

Among the bills under consideration is House Bill 566, or the Break the Silence Act.

It would creates new mandatory standards of care in an instance of likely domestic violence. Among them, practitioners would have to conduct private interviews with both the patient and then with any family or household member with them, and document possible abuse-related injuries to add to the patient’s medical records.

“I think we should look at the entire continuum of care,” Jarrells said.

ODVN is also lobbying for Senate Bill 225, which makes more crime victims and family members eligible for the Address Confidentiality Program. SB 225 passed the Senate earlier this year.