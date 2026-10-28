Need a lift to the polls? There are plenty of ways to catch a ride

Research suggests access to a personal vehicle plays a major role in turnout for young voters and people who live farther from the polls. And that's especially true in rural counties.

"If you want to go vote or even if you want to go to a grocery store, it's just very difficult," said WayGO Transportation Manager Kevin White. "They can't because they just don't have that access to transportation. It's a tough thing with a lack of density."

WayGO began providing public transportation around the city of Wooster in 2025, after a transportation program serving all of Wayne County ceased operations due to funding challenges.

For the first time this year, it will offer free rides to get voters to the polls.

"When people feel comfortable going and voting in person, they either physically can't drive, or they don't have a car, they don't have access to a vehicle ... We wanted to kind of partner with the community just to say, hey, we want you to have your voice and get out and vote," White said.

Residents in Wooster who need a ride can call WayGO's dispatch line and schedule their trip.

It's one of many organizations offering a lift to the polls this election season.

In Summit County, Akron METRO Regional Transit Authority will be offering free fares to riders on its METRO Direct and METRO ADA services on Nov. 3.

Lake County’s Laketran and Geauga County’s Geauga Transit are also offering complimentary rides to polling locations on Election Day as well as to respective boards of elections for early voting. Reservations are required and must be made at least a day in advance.

Stark Area Regional Transit Authority will also be offering free rides for all riders in Stark County on Nov. 3.

Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority "will be running normal, full-schedule weekday operations on Election Day,” according to a spokesperson.

Voters opting to use rideshare services can also benefit from discounted or even free transportation.

The Vote to Live Foundation is offering voters access to its “Rides to Vote” program, which offers $25-$30 rideshare vouchers for voters in the Cleveland, Akron and Columbus areas and free Uber rides to those in Cuyahoga County.

Lyft is offering a 50% discount (up to $10 off) on rides to polling places. Anyone interested in redeeming the offer can enter the code “VOTE26” into the app before Election Day.

And in some rural counties where transportation is lacking, volunteers are trying to fill the gaps.

In Carroll County, Democratic Party Chair Dave Devey said his team is coordinating rides for people as needed.

"Frankly, it's none of our business who they vote for," he said. "We just think it's important for everyone to have the opportunity to be able to vote."