First Fort Washington Way cap is a step closer to reality

A draft grant agreement between Hamilton County, the city of Cincinnati, the Cincinnati Regional Chamber, and the federal government is in local hands. It's the first step to moving forward on a multimillion dollar plan to build caps over Fort Washington Way.

The U.S. Department of Transportation granted Hamilton County $25 million in July to build the first highway cap between Vine and Walnut streets. The county, city, and local business leaders are currently in the process of finding $25 million in matching funds as required under the federal grant.

The $50 million total is expected to fund the design and construction of the first cap section.

"Just last week, we received the grant agreement from Federal Highway [Administration]. That is the first step in the entire process. It's not real until we have the grant agreement executed, and we cannot submit any costs for reimbursement until that grant agreement is executed," Phil Beck, project executive for The Banks, tells WVXU. "It is being reviewed as we speak."

Once the agreement is in place, a feasibility study will begin in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), followed by putting the project out to bid for design. Beck says that should also give local officials a better idea of the total cost of capping all four sections, which was last estimated at $187 million.

"When we go into design, we're going to design all four blocks," he says. "We're going to design the entire project, and then we will scale back to do construction just on the first block. Once we have that design of the entire project, we'll be able to really sharpen pencils and have a good construction estimate, which will guide us for future applications for funding."

The 1.2 acre cap will be used as a park space, though what kind of park space hasn't been determined. The overall plan envisions a roughly four block long park/green space, Beck notes.

The Banks Public Partnership / Provided The Fort Washington Way cap is envisioned in two phases. Phase 1 includes capping the section just north of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center between Vine and Walnut streets.

The plan calls for building the cap at the same time Fort Washington Way will be closed as part of the Brent Spence companion bridge project.

"If the Fort Washington Way trench is closed to traffic, then that is the ideal time for us to be in the trench, filling it with scaffolding and building a roof," Beck says. "That's more cost-effective; it's safer. That's when we want to do it. We will be continuing to coordinate closely with ODOT on those dates and making sure that we get our work done in advance, so we're ready to to move in when they're ready."

The project involves more than just building a roof over the highway. Beck says it will include signage, venting, fire suppression, lighting — all the things necessary for turning an open highway into a tunnel. Planners will also have to consider what utilities could be affected, and if the Vine and Walnut street bridges need repairs or to be replaced.

"Vine and Walnut themselves were built 26 years ago — those bridges across Fort Washington Way — so we want them to last for the long term, same as the the new roof. We would be looking at what potential rehabilitation would be required to those existing bridges, and then of course, Walnut Street also has a streetcar that runs on it. That's going to require some study to make sure that everything is thought through with that. Then the park itself — the park will likely require public input," Beck says.

Some street renovations on Second Street and Third Street could also be needed, he adds.

Beck says the construction is currently expected to take about a year and a half once it begins. Brent Spence Bridge construction affecting Fort Washington Way could begin as early as Fall 2027. The federal grant application estimated cap construction could be completed between the second quarter of 2028 through 2029. Beck says work on the park itself could be completed later.

The capping project is envisioned in two phases, with the second phase encompassing 3.5 acres of cap between Vine and Race streets, 0.25 acres west of Race Street, and 0.25 acres east of Walnut Street.

Fort Washington Way was reconfigured 26 years ago. That work envisioned future caps being installed over the highway, and the pile foundations for the decks were constructed at that time.

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