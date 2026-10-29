President Donald Trump rallies supporters in Chillicothe in third Ohio rally ahead of midterms

U.S. President Donald Trump boosted his allies in Ohio and attacked political foes both inside and outside the Buckeye State at a political rally in Chillicothe on Wednesday ahead of contentious midterm elections for governor and U.S. Senate.

It was a playback of a classic Trump rally, especially compared to two others held across Ohio in recent weeks, complete with the president complimenting U.S. Sen. Jon Husted's rear end. In fact, Trump escalated his rhetoric about the junior senator from Ohio's body compared to previous rallies.

"I started by looking at his a** and it was strong as hell," Trump said.

Trump then complained that the "fake news" focused on that comment and not the rest of Husted's body parts he complimented in the process. Trump was admiring Husted's physique because of his background as a college football player at the University of Dayton.

George Shillcock / WOSU A heckler is escorted out of a campaign rally with President Donald Trump after yelling at the president in Chillicothe, Ohio on October 28, 2026.

The joke was interrupted by several hecklers — three in all — who were escorted from the venue by police. One man shouted that Trump went on Jeffrey Epstein's plane, referring to the convicted sex offender.

Trump responded, by claiming Epstein was a Democrat. Trump did have a friendship with Epstein, which Trump claimed turned sour.

"I threw Jeffrey Epstein out of a club, like 20 years ago, because I thought he was a whack job. That was a great, by the way, that was a good thing I did," Trump said.

Trump later entered diatribes against the news media and the "radical left Democrats" or "Dum-o-crats," a term he's used recently. He also bragged on what he views as his successes in his administration on immigration, the economy and more.

The rally at Ohio University's satellite campus inside the Shoemaker Center was attended by more than 3,000 people packing the room, with hundreds more watching from screens outside the venue, all of whom cheered him along as he made his remarks.

George Shillcock / WOSU Supporters of President Donald Trump wait in line to get into a rally at Ohio University's satellite campus in Chillicothe on October 28, 2026.

Trump's visit was aimed at boosting Husted's chances against Democratic former U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown. Trump often took shots at Brown, as did U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno, who did so even more than Husted, when he spoke.

During the rally, Moreno spoke about the Pixelle paper mill, which was shut down last year as well as the Chillicothe VA.

Moreno promised the paper manufacturing part of the plant would be revitalized.

"We're gonna make paper again there. And these guys are going to do it," Moreno said.

Some people, who Moreno said had their jobs saved by his efforts, stood up and applauded.

"Ohio was right when you threw Sherrod Brown out, and you threw him out, and you threw him out in a decided landslide," Trump said.

The Cook Political Report currently rates the race between Brown and Husted as a "toss-up." It could help decide which party ends up controlling the U.S. Senate.

Unlike Trump, Husted used the present tense to refer to Brown holding the U.S. Senate seat. Attacks against Brown have centered on his long career in Washington. Some polls find many Ohioans still think Brown is the incumbent U.S. Senator, not Husted.

"He's been in office for over 50 years. Can you name a single thing that he's done to make your life better?" Husted said. "I've been asking that question. No one, the closest anybody can come to giving me a good answer."

George Shillcock / WOSU U.S. Senator Jon Husted gives a thumbs up to a crowd of thousands at a campaign rally with President Donald Trump in Chillicothe, Ohio on October 28, 2026.

Trump made several references to economic wins in Ohio in recent months. These included Bayer building a new facility in New Albany.

Trump also promised to consider bringing the U.S. Space Academy to Ohio, but only if Husted wins.

Despite these wins, Trump made no mention of more unpopular economic headlines. Data centers have become unpopular amongst many people in Ohio, but Trump didn't make a single direct mention of data centers.

Trump also promised an end to the Iran War "soon," without mentioning the price of gas and grocery prices. Gas prices in Chillicothe on Wednesday were hovering around $4.40 a gallon despite Ohio Republicans suspending the state gas tax.

There were many billboards on the way to and from Chillicothe on State Route 23 that told motorists to blame Trump for high grocery prices.

Trump defends Ramaswamy's attack ad against Amy Acton again, attacks Democrats in other states

Trump was also trying to boost Vivek Ramaswamy, Ohio's Republican candidate for governor, who faces a tough race against Democrat Amy Acton.

Trump defended Ramaswamy for a controversial ad his campaign created featuring Donna Arthur, Acton's estranged mother. In the ad, Arthur claims Acton lies about growing up and living in a tent while homeless. Court records prove Acton was telling the truth, not Arthur.

In Acton's first interview after the ad was released, she told WOSU last week that she hasn't spoken to her mother in nearly 50 years. Arthur lost custody of Acton after her husband and Acton's stepfather, Cledith Arthur, raped Acton and was charged by police.

Donna Arthur fled the state with her husband to avoid the charges instead of staying with her two children. She remained married to Cledith Arthur until he died.

Despite court records that support Acton's account of the past, Trump called criticism of Ramaswamy "unfair."

"If (Trump's mother) Mary Macleod ever said, 'my son Donald is a liar,' and he lied about his opponent and other things, I would say the press would be getting Pulitzer Prizes, if they report it," Trump said. "But with Vivek, 'how dare he put out that information.'"

George Shillcock / WOSU Vivek Ramaswamy, the Republican candidate for Ohio governor, walks on stage at a campaign rally with President Donald Trump in Chillicothe, Ohio on October 28, 2026.

Ramaswamy, who attended the Wednesday evening rally, didn't mention the ad and instead attacked Acton for her tenure as the director of the Ohio Department of Health during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"(Acton) shut down our economy. She shut down our public schools, leading to the largest learning loss in the history of Ohio. And then when the Republicans in charge in our legislature told her to get her act together, you want to know what she did, she quit on the state of Ohio," Ramaswamy said.

During his speech, Trump also attacked Democrats around the country, including Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who ran as former Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate in 2024. He laughed as he told the crowd Walz should be executed and alluded to investigations into fraud with children nutrition programs and Medicaid in Minnesota.

"They'd give him the electric chair. This guy's gonna retire, nothing happens. Although, I must say, I understand there are lots of investigations going on," Trump said.

Trump also attacked U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minneapolis and Alaska U.S. Senate candidate Mary Peltola, who is running against U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan.

Trump cited reporting from the New York Times which showed political operatives aligned with Peltola worked with another man on the ballot named Dan Sullivan to stack the ballot against the incumbent.

"(Peltola) should be removed from the ballot and prosecuted, and so should the fake Dan Sullivan," Trump said.

The crowd chanted "lock them up" multiple times during the speech when Trump made these kinds of remarks.

At one point Trump appeared to leave the stage abruptly after talking about exports. He then went back to the podium and said he "caused problems" and made the Secret Service think he was leaving early.

Trump moved on to other topics after the incident, speaking for another half hour.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Ohio Auditor Keith Faber and Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague also spoke at the rally. LaRose is running for auditor, while Faber is running for attorney general and is Sprague running for secretary of state.

Candidate for Ohio Treasurer Jay Edwards, a former state representative, also spoke.

Ohio U.S. Rep. Dave Taylor, who represents Chillicothe, also spoke at the rally. Taylor was the only congressman who spoke.

Chillicothe Mayor Luke Feeney, U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno trade barbs on Pixelle plant

Luke Feeney, the Democratic mayor of Chillicothe, held a pre-rally press conference near the Ross County Courthouse to rebuke Trump's visit. Feeney focused more on Husted and Ramaswamy and was surrounded by supporters holding signs for the two candidates.

When asked by a reporter whether Trump is welcome, Feeney said his visit is a "Hail Mary" and suggests Republicans are losing so bad they need to appeal to a Republican-friendly area like Chillicothe.

"From that point of view, bring it on because it means we're sitting in great shape," Feeney said.

When asked if he wants to send a message to Trump, the crowd behind Feeney shouted "Get Out of Town."

Feeney said he would want Trump to show more kindness.

George Shillcock / WOSU Chillicothe Mayor Luke Feeney rallies Democrats in Chillicothe at a press conference ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to the south east Ohio city on October, 26, 2026.

Feeney also talked about the Pixelle paper mill, which affected about 800 employees when it closed. After that occurred, Moreno led an effort to bring in new tenants to the mill.

At Feeney's press conference, Dee Collins also spoke. She is an employee who was laid off when the paper plant closed.

Collins said less than 1/10th of people who lost their jobs were rehired by the new companies.

"They did not keep their promises. And we in Ohio and Chillicothe are tired of the empty promises," Collins said.

Those employers, including a nitrile glove company and potential future tenants, including a data center and a company that makes semi-aquatic planes, haven't made up the difference for many people who lost their jobs.

Feeney alluded to Moreno's work and said the job isn't finished.

"Chillicothe is not a backdrop for a political rally. It's not just a stop on a campaign schedule. We are a community of families, veterans, workers and small business owners. We have real challenges and real opportunities, and we deserve real leadership," Feeney said.

Feeney praised Brown for his work to help prevent the closure of the Chillicothe Veterans Administration building while he was in office.

"(Brown) came to Chillicothe and he listened to us. More importantly, he listened the veterans. He listened to the great care that they received at the Chillicothe VA and he fought for us in Washington. He worked across party lines and he stopped that closure," Feeney said.

Feeney also criticized the attack ad Ramaswamy's campaign ran against Acton. He said Acton will be a governor who supports Ohioans.

Ross County early voters offer mixed views on Trump visit, Ohio's governor race and U.S. Senate contest

While Trump was rallying supporters, polls were open for early voting in Ross County at the Board of Elections. At lunchtime, a steady stream of dozens of voters decided to cast their ballots early.

The Ohio Secretary of State's website says more than 6,000 people have cast ballots early in-person and another 2,000 have handed in mail-in ballots.

In the last midterm election, where then-Senate candidate JD Vance ran against former U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, Ross County went to Vance with more than 65% of the vote.

Trump won the county all three times he ran. The last time a Democratic presidential candidate won Ross County was in 1996 for President Bill Clinton.

Beth Mick, a Democratic voter, cast her ballot early with her friend Cindy Nichols. She wasn't too happy Trump was in town and pointed out that Clinton was the last president she remembers visiting Chillicothe.

"(Trump) is really messing up the economy and him dealing with Russia," Mick said.

Nichols pointed to the price of gas, groceries and electricity bills. She blames data centers and Husted's advocacy for the large industrial buildings during his time as lieutenant governor.

"(Husted) did all that stuff for the data centers and all that. Now our electric bills are like, shoot, all real high. Mine's double, so I know," Nichols said.

George Shillcock / WOSU "Vote Here" signs stand out front of the Ross County Service Center, which houses the county Board of Elections. Voters are able to cast ballots early here ahead of the 2026 midterms and other elections.

Aaron Corey, of Pike County, was visiting the Ross County Service Center and told WOSU he plans to vote this year, but he isn't too happy with Donald Trump right now.

"I voted for (Trump) twice. Been to two Trump rallies," Corey said. "But you know with this war going on and driving a Jeep that gets 16 miles a gallon, I'm getting tired of paying $5 a gallon and I don't see a reason why I have to."

Despite these feelings, Corey said he plans to vote for Republican candidates up and down the ballot, like Ramaswamy.

Unlike Nichols, Corey, who grew up in Ross County, said he supports more data centers.

"I mean, we're sitting here using a phone right now and our stuff is going through data centers so the more data centers, the merrier. I don't care, as long as it's not in my yard. I'm good," Corey said.

Kezia Fleshman, a Ross County Republican and early voter, said she had tickets to the Trump rally but chose not to go. Instead, Fleshman said she'd take her grandchildren to a trunk-or-treat event for Halloween, where both would wear a Spider-Man costume.

"I'm a big supporter of Donald Trump. I think he's done a remarkable job," Fleshman said.

Fleshman said she voted for Husted and Ramaswamy, but she didn't like the tone of the campaigns this year and the many attack ads.

"Well, what I don't like is the fact that they use that slander against each other. Okay, let's just put out here what your plan is and leave all that out of it. It's unnecessary," Fleshman said.

Even Moreno, who ran a bruising campaign against Brown in 2024, agreed with this at the rally, telling the crowd politicians have "ruined live sports."

Eric Crawford, of Chillicothe, also voted early, but he voted for the Democratic slate. Crawford described himself as an Independent voter and often votes for the opposite party than who is in power, so there is someone to hold the president to account.

Crawford said he was angered at the recent attack ad created by the Ramaswamy campaign using Acton's mother. He said once he learned the backstory of Acton and her mother, he found it "offensive."

"I think (Ramaswamy) is kind of a loud mouth," Crawford said. "I remember him from when he was campaigning for president. I thought he was very loud and not very pleasant to listen to."

Crawford said Trump being in town didn't make a difference to him.