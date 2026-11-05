© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
See results and the latest news in the 2026 midterms in OH, KY and IN >>

Mississippi voters have until Tuesday to fix ballots in close Senate race

WBUR
Published November 5, 2026 at 12:03 PM EST
Mississippi Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Scott Colom speaks to his supporters during his election watch party Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Jackson, Miss. (Heather Harrison/Mississippi Free Press via AP)
Heather Harrison/Mississippi Free Press via AP
Mississippi Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Scott Colom speaks to his supporters during his election watch party Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Jackson, Miss. (Heather Harrison/Mississippi Free Press via AP)

Mississippi voters have until Tuesday to correct issues with their ballots as the state’s closely contested Senate race remains undecided. Democrat Scott Colom leads Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith by 1,138 votes.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with community leader Cassandra Welchlin about efforts to help voters cure their ballots and ensure their votes are counted.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR