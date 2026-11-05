Former fighter pilot named new Purdue University president

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Purdue University’s board of trustees voted to approve Jay B. Silveria, a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant general, as the university’s next president on Thursday.

Silveria most recently served as the president of the University of Arkansas System.

Silveria's term will begin Feb. 1, 2027. His base salary is $1 million.

Purdue’s previous president, Mung Chiang, left abruptly in May after announcing he was leaving to become president of Northwestern University.

Chiang was serving in the role since January 2023, but had joined Purdue in 2017 and served as dean of the College of Engineering and the executive vice president for strategic initiatives under former Purdue President Mitch Daniels.

After Chiang left, Daniels stepped in as interim president while the university searched for its next leader.

Purdue’s 10-member board of trustees is responsible for electing the university’s president.

Daniels previously served as Purdue's president for a decade and before that two terms as Indiana governor. He currently chairs the board of the Purdue Research Foundation.