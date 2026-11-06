Blue governor, red legislature: How will Ohio budget unfold next year?

When she takes the reins in January, Democratic Governor-elect Amy Acton has to begin work on her 2028-2029 executive budget proposal almost immediately.

After the inauguration, Acton has just two months to get her ideas on how Ohio will or won’t fund various agencies and services to members of the Ohio General Assembly. The executive budget proposal is due to lawmakers by March 15.

She, through Democrats in both legislative chambers, will then need to find common ground with Republicans. They still hold majorities in the Ohio House and the Ohio Senate, even after losing ground Tuesday night.

Democratic state senator-elect and former House budget negotiator Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney (D-Westlake) said Thursday she feels excited regardless.

“Having a governor focused (on), and not being afraid to work with Republicans, because that is what she’s done her entire career, is a remarkable opportunity,” Sweeney said in an interview.

In 2025, five members of the GOP caucus broke with their colleagues and voted against the budget. All were reelected. House Finance Chair Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) said Thursday the now-slimmer majority caucus has to come together.

“We’re going to have to play a little bit more team ball as the majority if we’re going to get some of our policies in place,” Stewart said in an interview.

Debates over Medicaid, H2Ohio and iGaming likely coming

Programs that are going to get close looks this next budget season include Medicaid, which is the biggest appropriation the state makes, and H2Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine’s clean water initiative. Lawmakers have cast doubt on its effectiveness in the last few years, and the wariness is still out there.

“It’s an awful lot of money,” Stewart said of H2Ohio. “I’ve really kind of dug into this, along with some other legislators, about, where’s the money going?”

Sweeney has been in the legislature since H2Ohio was created, she said.

“I have maybe the best understanding, and it’s still very confusing, right?” Sweeney said. “And there is nothing wrong with trying to say, 'Is it working?' ”

She added that H2Ohio recently missed its own goal to mitigate algal blooms in Lake Erie, but said recent appropriation cuts might be to blame. Acton has said that she wants to see increased funding going toward H2Ohio.

Lawmakers might also weigh legalizing online casinos and lottery games again. Acton has said it could be a new revenue source.

“That’s a discussion we should have,” Stewart told attendees at an annual election results conference held by the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

In 2025, they considered adding measures allowing for and taxing iGaming and iLottery, but the effort fizzled out.