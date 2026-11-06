Aquarium expanding African penguin exhibit, cold-climate penguins leaving

The Newport Aquarium is expanding its African penguin exhibit as part of an effort to sustain the species worldwide. The population will soon grow from a small ambassador group to a full colony.

“Every decision in this transition has been driven by what is best for the individual birds and what is best for the species long term," said Chris Plante, director of Zoological Operations, in a release. "Expanding our African penguin colony strengthens our ability to support this species for generations to come."

Classified as critically endangered, there are fewer than 20,000 African penguins left in the wild. They're found in South Africa and Namibia. One of the most well-known colonies because of the ability of visitors to view the animals up close is located at Boulders Beach near Cape Town, South Africa. The largest colony lives on the Dyer Island Nature Reserve in South Africa.

The aquarium says the remaining African penguin population accounts for just 1% of the original population.

Tana Weingartner / WVXU The Boulders Beach African penguin colony in South Africa's Western Cape seen in 2010, the same year the animals were reclassified from Vulnerable to Endangered.

"Newport Aquarium will share additional details about the exhibit, the growing African penguin colony and the conservation partnerships behind the project as those plans develop," the release states.

In order to expand the African penguin exhibit, the aquarium says its cold-climate penguins will be relocated to other aquariums and zoos over the next few months.

"Working with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan (SSP) Coordinators, Newport Aquarium’s animal care and veterinary teams have spent months coordinating each placement individually, evaluating the health, age, social relationships and specific needs of every bird to find the most appropriate home available."

The aquarium is planning a three-day farewell celebration with special events Nov. 20-22, adding the penguins will be on view through the coming holiday season.

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