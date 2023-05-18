'Yes, but is it art?' An exhibit featuring AI-generated art opens in Cincinnati

A month-long exhibit featuring artificial intelligence-generated art opens Thursday in downtown Cincinnati. Studio Kroner is showcasing five artists through June 17.

Owner Paul Kroner likens this technology to when graphic design began using computers. "I think we'll go through a period where there will be a lot of — can I say crap — out there and it will settle down."

But Kroner is a big fan of the five artists he’s featuring:

Alan Brown has been in the world of digital art since the 1980s but says he stumbled across AI-generated art last year. "At that time there were really like two choices: DALL-E or Midjourney. Now there are a gazillion," he says.

Commercial food photographer and director Teri Campbell uses artificial intelligence programs to come up with concepts and to create backgrounds. But he says surprisingly, his style still shines through.

Ann Thompson / WVXU (from left) Alan Brown, Paul Kroner and Teri Campbell.

"When I first started doing it my wife said, 'That looks like your stuff,' and I’m like, 'Does it?' " he recalls. "And then I had a friend that started doing it and Judi's work looked like Judi and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, it's true.' "

Brown says it's unclear what direction AI-generated art will go, but he's excited about the exploration.

For Campbell, "itis kind of taking me back to when I got my first camera, you know? Anything's possible."

