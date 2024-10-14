We're live blogging BLINK 2024!

Organizers of BLINK are working with transit companies to bring people to the light and art festival. And they've worked with an organization to make it easier for everyone to get around once they're there.

Executive Director Justin Brookhart says accessibility has been on their minds.

“We partnered with a company called All In,” he says. “They really specialize in accessibility programs for events like New Orleans Jazz Fest. So they’ve been on board for a little while now, helping with our accessibility plans.”

Brookhart says they want everyone to be able to experience the public art festival.

He says BLINK has created online guides. “These are routes you can take that will allow you to check out installations. These are certain installations that have designated viewing areas for those folks who might be in mobility devices or might have some mobility challenges. We’re just trying to offer folks at all levels the ability to experience art. Art equity, I think, is a huge factor for us.”

Brookhart says the size and scope can be intimidating, so there are maps for anyone.

“You’ll see in our map that was released really recently there are suggested paths. And each of those paths takes a mile-and-a-half or less loop around the zone, and we try to feature as many signature installations as we can in those routes for you,” he says. “It’s still a choose-your-own adventure but we know some folks like to have some suggestions, so that’s what those are there for.”

Brookhart says there's a page of frequently asked questions and maps highlighting accessibility features, including designated parking, drop-off locations for people with mobility issues, charging stations for mobility devices, accessible bathrooms, and designated relief areas for service dogs.

BLINK will also have access teams, and ASL interpreters.