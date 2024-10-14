LIVE UPDATES
We're live blogging BLINK 2024!
Your destination for all things BLINK, happening Thursday, Oct. 17 through Sunday, Oct. 20 across Downtown and Northern Kentucky.
Everything we know about BLINK 2024 so far
As always at BLINK, there is always much to see and do. The four-day light and art festival is happening for the fourth time in 2024, and this time, it extends even further into Northern Kentucky.
Here are a few key pieces to know before you go:
- Get details on the map...
- ...Including what you can see in Newport (new this year)
- Learn about the 2024 artists
How to get to BLINK
Metro and TANK are again offering free rides to BLINK this year.
BLINK Executive Director Justin Brookhart says it’s helped get a lot of people to the festival before.
“We partner with Metro and TANK. In 2022 they offered a similar service for us and they showed great ridership,” he says. There were an estimated 185,000 free rides during the last BLINK.
The two transit authorities, along with the Butler County Regional Transit Authority will again offer free rides from Park & Ride locations.
Here's what you need to know to get around.
Organizers have an accessibility consultant helping them make the event open to everyone
Organizers of BLINK are working with transit companies to bring people to the light and art festival. And they've worked with an organization to make it easier for everyone to get around once they're there.
Executive Director Justin Brookhart says accessibility has been on their minds.
“We partnered with a company called All In,” he says. “They really specialize in accessibility programs for events like New Orleans Jazz Fest. So they’ve been on board for a little while now, helping with our accessibility plans.”
Brookhart says they want everyone to be able to experience the public art festival.
He says BLINK has created online guides. “These are routes you can take that will allow you to check out installations. These are certain installations that have designated viewing areas for those folks who might be in mobility devices or might have some mobility challenges. We’re just trying to offer folks at all levels the ability to experience art. Art equity, I think, is a huge factor for us.”
Brookhart says the size and scope can be intimidating, so there are maps for anyone.
“You’ll see in our map that was released really recently there are suggested paths. And each of those paths takes a mile-and-a-half or less loop around the zone, and we try to feature as many signature installations as we can in those routes for you,” he says. “It’s still a choose-your-own adventure but we know some folks like to have some suggestions, so that’s what those are there for.”
Brookhart says there's a page of frequently asked questions and maps highlighting accessibility features, including designated parking, drop-off locations for people with mobility issues, charging stations for mobility devices, accessible bathrooms, and designated relief areas for service dogs.
BLINK will also have access teams, and ASL interpreters.
Music to be more of a feature at BLINK
BLINK is about light and art, but the executive director says there's an emphasis on sound this year.
Justin Brookhart says every projection mapping and many of the light sculptures during the four-night festival will have a soundtrack, saying organizers noticed people stayed longer at displays last time that had their own music.
"We just want to amplify that this year, so every single one of our light projections this year will have sound," he says. "Some of that will be soundtracks, some of that will be special scores recording particularly for that installation."
Brookhart also says there are stages scattered across BLINK with live performances, and there will be a number of wandering musicians.
You can find out who is performing when on BLINK's website.
Some shots from around town
Get a glimpse of what's to come in this photo gallery courtesy of WVXU's own Bill Rinehart, who walked around downtown Cincinnati this past weekend snapping photos.
Road closures to know in Cincinnati and NKY
BLINK begins Thursday, Oct. 17, but some streets will close earlier than that to make way for the festival. Here's what you need to know, courtesy of the city of Cincinnati's Department of Transportation and Engineering and the city of Covington:
Ohio
The following streets will close in advance of the event at times listed below:
- Plum Street- closes between Eighth Street and Ninth Street on Monday, October 14, 2024, at 9AM for BLM Mural Restoration. Due to reopen on Monday, October 21, 2024, at 6AM.
- Court Street- closes between Walnut Street and Vine Street on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 9AM. Due to reopen on Monday, October 21, 2024, at 5AM.
- Jackson Street- closes between Twelfth Street and Thirteenth Street on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 9AM. Due to reopen on Monday, October 21, 2024, at 5AM.
- Freedom Way- closes between Rosa Parks Street and Marian Spencer Way on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 6AM. Due to reopen on Monday, October 21, 2024, at 5AM.
The Blink Parade will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 8PM. In order to accommodate this event, the following streets will close at 7PM on Thursday, October 17, 2024, and remain closed until approximately 10PM:
- W Pete Rose Way- closed between Mehring Way and Central Avenue (closes at 4PM for staging)
- Rose Street- closed between Mehring Way and W Pete Rose Way (closes at 4PM for staging)
- Smith Street- closed between Mehring Way and W Pete Rose Way (closes at 4PM for staging)
- Mehring Way- closed between Gest Street and E Pete Rose Way
- Gest Street- southbound closed between Third Street and Mehring Way
- Central Avenue- closed south of Third Street (northbound Central Avenue remains open north of W Pete Rose Way)
- Elm Street- closed south of Second Street
- Race Street- closed south of Second Street (garage access maintained)
- Rosa Parks Street- closed south of Second Street (garage access maintained)
- Marian Spencer Way- closed south of Second Street (garage access maintained)
- Joe Nuxhall Way- closed south of Second Street (garage and hotel access maintained)
- Suspension Bridge- closed
- Ramp LL- closed
- Johnny Bench Way- closed
- E Pete Rose Way- closed west of Broadway
Blink event hours are from 7PM-11PM. The following streets will close nightly from 7PM until 11PM on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, October 18-20, 2024:
NORTH- SOUTH Streets
- Elm Street- closed between Central Parkway and Findlay Street (Liberty Street remains open to east-west traffic)
- Race Street- closed between Central Parkway and Findlay Streets (Liberty Street remains open to east-west traffic)
- Vine Street- closed between Third Street and Central Parkway (Third Street, Fifth Street, Sixth Street, Ninth Street remain open for east-west traffic)
- Walnut Street- closed between Third Street and Central Parkway (Third Street, Fifth Street, Sixth Street, Ninth Street remain open for east-west traffic)
- Main Street- closed between Second Street and Twelfth Street (Second Street, Third Street, Fifth Street, Sixth Street, Ninth Street and Central Parkway remain open for east-west traffic) (Main Street will close to maintain the streetcar)
- Jackson Street- closed between Twelfth Street and Central Parkway
EAST-WEST Streets:
- Fourth Street- restricted between Main Street and Race Street. The street will remain open as long as possible but may close due to crowd congestion.
- Seventh Street- restricted between Main Street and Race Street. The street will remain open as long as possible but may close due to crowd congestion.
- Charles Street- closed between Central Parkway and Elm Street
- Twelfth Street- closed to through traffic between Main Street and Central Parkway
- Fourteenth Street- closed between Central Parkway and Race Street
- Grant Street- closed to through traffic between Central Parkway and Elm Street
- Magnolia Street- closed to through traffic between Central Parkway and Elm Street
- Odeon Street- closed to through traffic between Central Parkway and Elm Street
- Wade Street- closed to through traffic between Central Parkway and Elm Street
- Green Street- closed to through traffic between Vine Street and Elm Street
- Elder Street- closed between Vine Street and Central Parkway
- Court Street- closed between Race Street and Vine Street
- Freedom Way- closed between Race Street and Marian Spencer Way
MISC. Closures
- Fifth Street ramp from SB 75 will close Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from 630PM until 11PM
- Suspension Bridge- closed 7PM to 11PM nightly
Kentucky
Monday, Oct, 14, 2024 at 8 a.m. through Monday, Oct. 21, 2024 at 5 p.m.
- Court Street from 3rd to 4th street will be closed.
- Park Place from Scott Street to Greenup will be closed.
NIGHTLY CLOSURES
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024 through Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024 from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- 3rd Street from Scott Street to Greenup will be closed.
- Crawford Alley from Ziegler way to 5th Street will be closed.
- Crawford Alley from 5th Street to 6th Street will be closed.
- Clinton Alley from Madison Avenue to Crawford Alley will be closed.
- Pike Street from Madison Avenue to Washington Avenue will be closed.
- Roebling Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic. Pedestrian walkway will remain open.
BLINK at Braxton
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024 at 7 a.m. to Monday, Oct. 21, 2024 at 12 p.m.
- W. 7th street from Madison Avenue to Washington Avenue will be closed.
Don't forget to check out Downtown's permanent BLINK sculpture on Court Street!
Officials with the city of Cincinnati, 3CDC and Asianati on Oct. 3 unveiled "Embrace No Evil" by local artist Tom Tsuchiya on the south side of the Court Street plaza.
The fiberglass and stainless steel sculpture is five-feet tall, four-feet long and four-feet deep and emits ambient LED light. Tsuchiya says it is based on the Buddhist and Confucian proverb "see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil."
"It's my interpretation of the famous, age-old three wise monkeys," Tsuchiya says. "But instead of being represented separate, they're all huddled together embracing. It's a way to symbolize the idea that fighting evil is a community and city effort."
Learn more about the sculpture here.
Cincinnati Public Radio's BLINK Silent Disco returns for 2024!
As you navigate your way through the many blocks and dynamic light installations during your visit to BLINK, be sure to include Cincinnati Public Radio's SILENT DISCO, sponsored by York Vision.
What's a "silent disco?"
It's a dance party where guests wear wireless headphones and and choose which selection of music they'd like to dance to.
Where is this happening? And when?
Partnering with our friends at Findlay Market, we’ll have our silent disco under the cover of the farmers' market area. The event is happening on two nights — Oct. 18 and 19 — from 8-10:30 p.m.