Paycor to be acquired by rival Paychex Inc.

Norwood-based Paycor is set to be bought by Rochester, N.Y.-based Paychex for $22.50 per share. The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $4.1 billion.

The companies announced the deal Jan. 7, noting the definitive agreement has been unanimously approved by both companies' boards of directors. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.

"We believe this transaction will create a great outcome for our clients and key stakeholders, and we are very excited to be joining Paychex for the next phase of our journey," said Raul Villar, Jr., CEO of Paycor in a statement. "We are confident that our customers will benefit from the shared expertise, resources, and innovative HCM [human capital management] solutions of both companies to drive even greater people and business performance."

Paycor employs around 2,900, including about 1,500 locally, with 49,000 clients and is the region's 16th largest public company by revenue according to the Cincinnati Business Courier. Paychex serves more than 745,000 customers with a staff of more than 16,000, per a release.

Paychex CEO John Gibson says the deal is complementary to both businesses.

"Where Paychex is strong, we can help Paycor; and where Paycor is strong, they can help Paychex," he said during a call Tuesday morning. "I think overall, across every market segment, we see revenue increase opportunities in the client base for both companies."

This is breaking news and this article will be updated.