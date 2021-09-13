CPS Board Of Education Approves Vaccine Mandate For Employees

The Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education approved a vaccine mandate for employees Monday evening.

The policy will require all district employees and co-located partners to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose by Oct. 1 and and a second shot "within the appropriate time thereafter."

"Co-located partners" include health partners, resource coordinators, school resource officers and other partners working out of a district building.

All employees would be required to receive vaccinations unless a religious or medical exemption is claimed. Under the policy, political beliefs are not a sufficient reason to request accommodations. All employee vaccine information will be treated as confidential. Those who are not vaccinated will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test every 7 days.

It is likely staff will need to receive the two-dose Pfizer vaccine as it is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Gov. Mike DeWine in July signed a bill banning schools and universities from requiring vaccines that are not approved by the FDA. Pfizer's vaccine received that authorization in August.

The matter of a mandate was first brought up during a Policy and Equity Committee meeting May 27. At the time, pros of mandating the vaccine included providing a healthy environment and reducing quarantines; cons included possible issues with the union and possible loss of staff.

Last November, CPS had to move to remote learning because of a lack of staff due to COVID - staff had either tested positive for the virus themselves or were caring for someone who had it.

In January, the district said it was the first large urban district in Ohio to begin offering the vaccine to staff who wanted it. Now, more than 70% of staff have received the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, which is currently only approved for age 12 and up.

At least 6,000 people are employed in the district, which teaches more than 35,000 students.

You can read the full policy below.

This story will be updated.