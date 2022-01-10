Cincinnati Public Schools to go remote starting Wednesday

Cincinnati Public Schools will shift to remote learning starting Jan. 12 due to staffing shortages caused by COVID-19. The CPS Board of Education made the decision Monday evening.

The board voted 6-1 with Eve Bolton being the lone "no" vote. The district will return to in-person learning Jan. 24 if staffing levels are sufficient to open the schools.

Last Thursday, 1,475 CPS students were in quarantine which is the highest amount reported during the pandemic. The district's student absentee rate was at 25%. Roughly 19% of the district's employees were absent.

Staffing issues continue to impact the district. Currently, 23 nurses are absent. Last Thursday, 62 bus drivers were filling in for other positions including security. At least 30 temporary employees were serving as safety monitors in school buildings. Parents have also been providing support during recess and lunch.

Roughly 10,000 parents responded to a remote learning survey provided by the district. District-wide, remote learning was preferred by 53% of the parents, but 47% preferred school-by-school remote learning as needed.

Roughly 1,250 students and 3,100 staff also responded to the survey. At least 55% of the students preferred shifting the entire district remote while 45% preferred school-by-school closures. For staff, 68% preferred the entire district going remote.

Over the past week, eight schools shifted to remote learning due to staffing shortages caused by COVID-19. If schools were open last Friday, 16 schools would've gone remote, according to Interim Superintendent Tianay Amat. Last Monday, student attendance was at 77% and the rate for substitute teachers was at 37%.

During last week's organizational meeting, Amat revealed 11 schools, including Dater and Walnut high schools, would've closed due to staffing shortages. The district sent over 60 staff members from the central office to ensure the schools didn't close. The Cincinnati Federation of Teachers says more than 300 employees were out sick with COVID-19 on the district's first day back from winter break, Jan. 3.

At that time, the district's administration recommended going fully remote from Jan. 6-18 due to rising COVID-19 cases within the district. Board members proposed moving to closures on a school-by-school basis instead, and tabled the issue until this Monday's meeting.

Nearly 5,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the district since May 2020. Of those, 3,431 are students and 1,556 are staff. As of Jan. 9, Greater Cincinnati is reporting a positivity rate of 32.7%. On Monday, Cincinnati's positivity rate was at 39.1% as 852 new cases were reported.

