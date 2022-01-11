Hamilton City Schools shut down for 2 days due to COVID-related staff shortages

Hamilton City Schools will shut down for two days this week. Superintendent Michael Holbrook says the amount of illness among staff members has reached a "critical level where staffing classrooms is no longer possible."

The district's COVID dashboard indicates as of Jan. 11, 61 staff members and 181 students had tested positive for COVID.

Classes are canceled Wednesday and Thursday. Students were already scheduled to be off Friday and Monday for a staff development day, and the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Holbrook says all home extracurricular activities are also canceled through Friday.

Classes will resume Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The pandemic continues to impact education in various ways. Cincinnati Public Schools on Monday announced it would transition to remote learning Jan. 12-24 due to staffing issues. On the collegiate level, many Tri-State universities have delayed the start of the spring semester.

