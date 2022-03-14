Cincinnati, UC announce education opportunities for city employees and their families

Cincinnati's government and the University of Cincinnati are teaming up to provide city employees and their dependents educational opportunities.

UC will provide city employees a 10% discount on tuition for eligible online classes for both part- and full-time students. Not only will employees benefit, but their spouses/legal partners and their children could also receive the discount. The city will also reimburse employees for up to 24 credit hours per year.

During a press conference at the university Monday, Mayor Aftab Pureval says the partnership allows city employees to continue building their skills and further their careers.

Cory Sharber / WVXU Mayor Aftab Pureval attended the University of Cincinnati and received his Juris Doctorate in 2008.

"I'm extremely grateful that we're building on our strong relationship with UC as we work in coordination to connect our residents to a pipeline of opportunities to grow and to thrive, to help make Cincinnati even more of a destination," Pureval said.

Pureval says the partnership's focus is to make sure the city invests into its employees as a compensation for their work.

"We are stronger when we are together, and this is another indication of our collaborative and powerful partnership with the University of Cincinnati," Pureval said.

UC President Neville Pinto says the partnership aims to upscale the city's workforce and deepens the city's two-century long relationship with the university.

"We consider our urban heritage central to our identity and making a positive urban impact is interwoven in our public mission," Pinto said. "That means educating our city's citizens, as well as helping to solve problems that matter to Cincinnati through our research endeavors."

The memorandum of understanding for the discounted tuition rate will expire Sep. 1, 2026.