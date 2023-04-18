Meet the furry teacher showing Cincinnati students how to care for animals

Students at Bond Hill Academy had an unlikely teacher in the classroom Tuesday. A 12-year-old beagle named "Peanut" made her way through the halls of the elementary school to take part in a new after-school program with SPCA Cincinnati and Families Forward.

The humane education program brings animals to Cincinnati Public Schools to give kids hands-on experiences in a comfortable environment.

Tuesday's lesson involved learning about the safest way to approach an animal for the first time and how to properly take care of a pet of your own.

Students were shown the WAG process, which encourages young kids to walk slowly, ask for permission, and give their hand to the dog to sniff before petting it. Then each student got a chance to try out this technique with Peanut, who was happy to receive the attention.

SPCA Cincinnati CEO Mike Retzlaff says the program is a unique opportunity to have a memorable experience inside the classroom.

"We talk to them really about the proper care and treatment of animals and the love that animals can bring," Retzlaff said.

Organizers say the educational program has also been a success, visiting four Cincinnati Public schools so far this year. Carmen Stone from Families Forward says it has also managed to help some students in surprising ways.

"Kids love animals," Stone said. "We actually have one student that has really come out of his shell because of the animals. He doesn't speak much, but now he's engaged, he has conversations, he's constantly asking questions."

The after-school program is also available for high school students at CPS. That program encourages students to consider careers in animal welfare.

